Warner heads returning quartet for Windies series

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) – Veteran left-handed opener David Warner, along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, have returned to a 16-man squad to face West Indies in a two-match Twenty20 (T20) series this week in Gold Coast.

The quartet is part of a strong Aaron Finch-captained unit which also includes the fast bowling pair of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Neither Warner, Starc, Marsh nor Stoinis featured in the recent three-match 20 series in India which Australia lost 1-2.

The two matches against West Indies – on October 5 and 7 – will serve as added preparation for hosts Australia's campaign in the October 16 to November 13 T20 World Cup.

"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon," chief selector George Bailey said.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments