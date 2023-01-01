West Indies drafted in Group 2 alongside England, and India ahead of 2023 Womens T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today released the schedule for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which is set to run from February 10th to 26th in South Africa. The tournament will be contested by 10 teams including the finalists of the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Ireland and Bangladesh.

Naturally, the tournament bowls off with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Cape Town. The capital is one of three host venues, in addition to Paarl and Gqeberha.

Group 1 will include the defending champions, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the hosts themselves.

In the meantime, the West Indies will feature in Group 2 alongside archrivals, Pakistan and India. The group is completed by England and Ireland.

