CONFIDENT CARIAH GETS FIRST TASTE OF ACTION DOWN UNDER

Yannic Cariah was all smiles as he arrived at the Metricon Stadium for his first training session in Australia. On a cool afternoon he joined team-mates during an intense training session on the scenic Gold Coast. Cariah arrived in Australia as part of the first group of West Indies players to touch down, Down Under. The allrounder is on his first overseas tour with the men’s senior team and expressed great delight to be part of the 15-member squad.

“I’m feeling really great to be in the group for the upcoming series as well as the T20 World Cup to follow. We touched down and the work has started. It is a great honour to represent the people of the region at any level. I’m here and ready to go… any challenges I’m ready for it,” he said.

The right-handed leg-spinner and left-handed batter announced himself on the international stage with a well-crafted half century in the CG United ODI Series against New Zeeland in August. He made topscored with 52 in his first knock at Kensington Oval. Read more at WindiesCricket

0 comments