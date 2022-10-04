Butchers advice on restoring a once promising career

Just five years ago Barbados and West Indies allrounder Roston Chase was a highly regarded middle order batsman and an extremely handy off-spinner. He was a certainty on the West Indies side and early in his career was named Cricketer-of-the-Year and Test-Cricketer-of-the-Year by the West Indies Players’ Association.

Chase’s test debut for the regional team was in the 2016 home series against a strong India side. In the second game at Sabina Park in Jamaica, he scored an impressive 137 not out and was awarded Player of the Match. Things were looking good for the 30-year-old who, over the proceeding years, would knock off four more centuries and three shy of a dozen half centuries. He complemented this with 104 wickets across the three formats.

However, in a few short years the runs have all but dried up, with some critics claiming that Chase can’t buy a run far less make one. He now averages a paltry 26 in Tests and worse at 24 in one-day internationals (ODI), and has been dropped from the West Indies team across formats.

