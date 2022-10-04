Consequences for your actions  Pooran on Hetmyers absence from World T20 squad

Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the West Indies World T20 squad on Monday after cancelling the Cricket West Indies arranged travel plans twice.

The West Indies side is currently in Australia for two Twenty20 Internationals ahead of the World T20 for which they have to play the qualifiers.

Speaking on the eve of the first Twenty20 on Wednesday, Captain Nicholas Pooran indicated players would face consequences for their actions.

According to a release from CWI, the decision by the Selection Panel was made as Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday (October 1) at his request, due to family reasons.

On Monday morning, Hetmyer informed the Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight to New York.

“To be honest, that is not my focus at the moment; I just do not want to give the media anything. Decisions have been made and there are consequences for your actions. At the moment, I just want to focus on why we are here and how we are going to achieve our goals”, the skipper stated.

