WI captain Pooran on Aussie T20 defeat: 'We messed up'

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran believes his team gave up their chance to win Wednesday’s first of two T20 Internationals against hosts Australia as they succumbed to a three-wicket defeat, with one ball to spare, at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A disappointed Pooran told AP, “Definitely tough at the end. We had our chance to win the game. We messed it up. Catches win matches. Obviously we paid the price again.”

