Cornwall smashes massive 22 sixes  makes double century in US T20 league

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall treated spectators to an incomparable display of power-hitting after smashing 22 sixes and piling up 205 runs in the USA-based T20 league, Atlanta Open on Thursday.

Representing the Atlanta Fire, the batsman ended unbeaten, as the team racked up a massive 326 for the loss of just a single wicket. The victims were Square Drive who were defeated by 172 runs after they were restricted to 154 for the loss of eight wickets.

