Nurse plays key role as Capitals capture title

JAIPUR, India (CMC) — Former Barbados and West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse once again made his presence felt with the bat as his India Capitals crushed Bhilwara Kings by 107 runs in the final of the Legends Cricket League.

Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, the 33-year-old lashed an exhilarating 19-ball unbeaten 42 as Capitals piled up an impressive 211 for seven off their 20 overs.

New Zealander Ross Taylor top-scored with 82 from 41 balls, while Australian Mitchell Johnson joined in the runs with 62 from 35 deliveries.

In reply, Kings could only muster 107 in the penultimate over. Australian Shane Watson (27) and Jesal Karia (22) were the only batsmen to pass 20.

