West Indies to tour South Africa in February, March 2023

ST JOHN'S: West Indies Men will travel to South Africa for an all-format tour which will feature two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The two-match Test Series will commence at SuperSport Park in Centurion from February 28 to March 4 followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from March 8-12. This series will be the final round of matches in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The three-match ODI Series will begin at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (March 16 and 18) before the series wraps up JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom (March 21). The three KFC T20Is will take the teams back to SuperSport Park (March 25 and 26) and conclude at the Wanderers (March 28).

