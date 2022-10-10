Jamaica and West Indies opener John Campbell slapped with 4-year ban over refusal to submit blood sample

Mon, Oct 10, '22

 

Media Watch

Jamaica and West Indies opener John Campbell has been banned for four years by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCo) after failing to provide a blood sample to doping control officers in April 2022.

In an 18-page ruling, Campbell who was charged with evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, a three-member independent panel, found that the player was intentional in his actions.

"The panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely a breach of JADCO rule 2.3. 

Read more at SportsMax

comments 0 comments