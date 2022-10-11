West Indies legend Sir Richie Richardson receives honorary doctorate from University of the West Indies

Former West Indies captain Sir Richie Richardson received an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for his contribution to sport at the UWI Five Islands Campus graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking at the event in Antigua and Barbuda, Richardson, 60, urged Caribbean people from “small islands” to never look at themselves as being small, because they all had big hearts and could compete with anyone in the world.

Richardson told the graduating class of 2022 that he was proud to be an ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda, and proud to represent the region as a cricketer.

“I remain optimistic and hopeful that the WI will return to being the best cricketing team in the world someday, hopefully pretty soon.”

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments