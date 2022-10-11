West Indies must go back to basics

AS THE start of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup approaches, the West Indies cricket team continues to prepare for the big occasion. which bowls off in Australia on 15 October.

Their first assignment to acclimatise themselves was a two-game T20 series against the home team and defending champions, Australia.

The first game at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast was a close affair in which WI lost by three wickets. However, some poor cricket was played. Winning this game could have made all the difference as a confidence-booster. The way the game was lost reveals a deep lack of confidence.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell was given the responsibility of starting the final over to the left-handed Matthew Wade, with the Aussies needing 11 to win. Being slapped for four in the first delivery reduced the deficit to seven. Wade, with that boundary, moved his personal score to 43, then scooped the next delivery into the air, was dropped by Raymon Reifer at deep cover and gained two runs in the process.

Read more at Newsday

1 comments