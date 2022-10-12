Making the case for the West Indies to re-surrender the reins to Evin Lewis

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Evin Lewis last played for the West Indies in November of 2021; due in part to positive COVID results, and what Cricket West Indies (CWI) described as personal reasons. He was then not considered for the Caribbean side’s trips to the Netherlands and Pakistan earlier this year. Unfit, CWI reasoned at the time, with Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes stating, “As a professional cricketer, there’s a level of fitness that is required, and all players should try to reach that.” [Jamaica Gleaner]

On the floor of these culminating bases, Lewis missed 26 T20 Internationals (T20Is) across seven series in the eleven months that followed. Though seemingly fit again and a part of the West Indies squad to contend for the title of 2022 T20 World Champions in Australia, the emergence of Kyle Mayers the T20 batter, along with the form of Brandon King hold firm a probability which was unimaginable a year ago: Lewis might not make the final XI.

Lewis’ History of Consistency

And here’s why it was unimaginable. Whether via a quick peek or through a detailed examination, Lewis’ T20I career tells a story of consistency. Yet, at the age of 30, his status on the International scene continues to be understated, regionally. I have gone from once speculating the rationale behind the subconscious abandon with which Caribbean fans dismiss Lewis’ body of work; to now observing the appreciation for the left-handed opener from the thinkers of the game, the detailed-oriented analysts, and the tactical geniuses.

Evin Lewis T20I Career

MAT RUNS Balls Faced PM AVG Strike Rate Boundaries PBF 50 1423 18.6 30.93 155.51 4.2

