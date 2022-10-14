West Indies to meet Prime Ministers XI in four-day pink-ball match ahead of Australia Tests

West Indies will again be part of one of cricket’s great traditions on the upcoming Test tour of Australia. As part of the preparations for the two-match series the visitors will have a four-day pink ball match against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI.

This will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 26 November. The day/night match will be played under lights and will recognize the anniversary of the inaugural fixture in 1951, also against the West Indies.

The match will also form part of the team’s preparations for the series against the Aussies, which will feature the first pink ball Test between the two teams. It will be played on 8 to 12 December at the Adelaide Oval following the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on 30 November to 4 December. The series will be contested for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy – named in honor of the legendary West Indies captain. It will also form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

