Sammy sensing something special

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy believes West Indies can produce “something special” at the latest edition of the tournament starting later this month.

Writing in his column for the International Cricket Council, Sammy said the Caribbean side possessed talented combinations both in the batting and bowling departments, which could influence the outcome of games.

“I just spoke to [captain] Nicholas Pooran and he reckons the guys are shaping up well. I have a really good feeling about this squad because we have so much talent,” Sammy indicated.

