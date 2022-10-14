Dissecting West Indies new-ball options ahead of the World Cup

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

When the West Indies first revealed their original 15-player squad to contest the T20 World Cup in Australia, the major talking points surrounded the inclusion of one Yannic Cariah and the non-inclusion of any recognized off-spinner.

Cariah’s inclusion was especially a mystery as the 30-year-old had not featured in the format since 2016–a domestic career made up of 5 overs; had not played a single T20I, and had only just made his International debut (in ODIs) three months prior.

Therefore, not only does the selected spin department comprising of one leg-spinner and one left-arm orthodox bowler lack variety; we may also presume a deficiency in quality, only being certain of the class of Akeal Hosein.

And if Hosein is anything less than effective, what then?

And even then, the West Indies might find themselves in warm, if not boiling hot water; their biggest weapon with the ball for the last 15 months, the left-handed Hosein, has the odds stacked against him simply by being a finger-spinner seeking success on Australian decks. This as, of pace, wrist-spin, and finger spin, the latter sees the biggest drop-off in effectiveness in the Land Down Under. (CricViz)

