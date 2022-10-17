Woeful Windies soundly beaten by Scotland in World T20

Scotland, ranked 15th in the world, started their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in brilliant fashion by shocking two-time winners West Indies.

Chasing 161 to win, a mixture of woeful batting and disciplined bowling saw the Windies bowled out for 118, to lose by 42 runs in Group B.

Scotland made 160-5, with opener George Munsey striking an unbeaten 66 from 53 balls.

“It is a special win for us,” said Scotland captain Richard Berrington, whose side beat Bangladesh in last year’s World Cup. “A lot of hard work has gone into getting us to this point in the last 12 months.

