Simmons slams unprofessional batting after Scotland shocker

PHIL SIMMONS, coach of the West Indies cricket team, slammed the “unprofessional” batting display of his squad on Monday, after they suffered a 42-run defeat to Scotland in the teams’ ICC T20 World Cup First Round Group B contest, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia.

Scotland, who were sent in to bat first, posted a score of 160 runs for five wickets, with opener and Man of the Match George Munsey leading the way with an unbeaten 66.

The West Indies slid from 53/1 in the sixth over to 118 all out, with nine balls remaining. Jason Holder topscored for the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup champions with 38.

Left-arm spinner and opening bowler Mark Watt claimed three wickets for 12 runs and off-spinner Michael Leask took 2/15.

This was the first-ever T20 International meeting between the teams, but this loss means the West Indies will have to defeat Zimbabwe on Wednesday and Ireland on Friday to be assured of a spot in the Super 12 stage.

Much has been made of the West Indies team being in transition, after seasoned campaigners Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo either retired or were left out by the selection panel after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

