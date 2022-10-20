'Job not done' - Windies must turn attention to must-win clash against Ireland

West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph insists the work is nowhere close to finished for the former champions, despite a campaign revitalizing 31-run win over Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.

Joseph, who scooped man of the match honours, certainly played his part in the crucial victory, bowling with plenty of pace and hostility to restrict Zimbabwe to 122 in pursuit of the West Indies 153 for 7.

“It’s very encouraging but we know the job’s not done. We still have one more game to win and we have to try and get that win in order to get out of this round,” he added.

1 comments