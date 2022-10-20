Strike one for Simmons!

Three strikes and you’re out. That’s the baseball rule that could now very well be in operational effect for Phil Simmons and his West Indies coaching staff. If so, the West Indies’ embarrassing 42 runs shock loss to Scotland in their opening match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will surely be seen as the first strike, center nail in the contract termination coffin for Simmons and his batting and bowling coach assistants Monty Desai and Roddy Estwick.

Long-suffering West Indies cricket fans have been unhappy witnesses to the unending downwards spiralling of the team’s fortunes for almost three decades. Losing by as wide a margin as 42 runs to Scotland as the ICC’s 15th ranked team, in the T20I format they were once considered to be the owners of, must however now represent an all-time previously unfathomable low.

The factors that contributed to the West Indies’ loss should not, however, have come as a major surprise to anyone. They have been that much of a reoccurring theme in West Indies’ T20I performances since their last World Cup championship triumph way back in 2016.

