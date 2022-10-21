'We disappointed ourselves' - WI skipper Pooran laments poor batting after team booted from World Cup

West Indies T20 captain Nicholas Pooran believes a bitterly disappointing end to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup should serve as a learning experience for the team.

On Friday, a dominant half-century from veteran opener Paul Stirling put an end to the campaign of the Caribbean team, in the first round of the tournament. Stirling’s 66 from 48 deliveries led the Irish to a resounding 9-wicket win with 15 balls remaining and a spot in the Super-12.

"It’s obviously a learning experience. We have disappointed our fans back home and most importantly disappointed ourselves,” Pooran said following the match.

Read more at SportsMax

7 comments