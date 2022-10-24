ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Men’s T20 team have departed Australia to head back to the region, following the team’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The return of the international players will coincide with the start of the CG United Super50 Cup, the annual regional List A tournament, with their inclusions to be confirmed this week in their respective regional squads for the upcoming event.

The players will now be available for the tournament upon their return to the Caribbean on 25 October, whilst some of the Test Players will remain in Melbourne to prepare for the upcoming Test Series against Australia. This year’s CG United Super 50 Cup will feature eight teams – the traditional six franchises who will be joined by the West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) teams.

The event will bowl off in Antigua on Saturday 29 October with a match between the Leeward Islands and the West Indies Academy at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). Defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force open their campaign on 31 October against CCC at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA). The final will be played on Saturday 19 November at the SVRS. The other two venues for the tournament are the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua; along with the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) in Trinidad.

The CG United Super50 tournament will showcase the traditional rivalries with players throughout the region eager to prove themselves in the List A format, with spots in the West Indies ODI set-up for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup up for grabs.

Overseas broadcast partners for the CG United Super50 Cup are ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport (UK & Ireland), FanCode (India), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Sky NZ (New Zealand). Additionally, LIVE ball-by-ball scoring for all twenty-seven (27) CG United Super50 Cup matches will be available on the www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

Due to the returning T20 World Cup contingent, CWI will allow larger squads from the originally stipulated 14 players. However, this will only be applicable for the period prior to the departure of the West Indies Test team on 8 November when the franchises must revert to 14 players only.

The West Indies next international assignment is a two-match Test Series in Australia, with the squad set to be announced this week. The first Test will be at the Perth Stadium (30 November to 4 December) and the second, a pink ball day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval (8-12 December), for the Frank Worrell Trophy.

This series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship with important points up for grabs. The West Indies are sixth in the current standings, while Australia top the table. West Indies have won both their Test series so far this year – a 1-0 series win against England at home in March to capture the Richards-Botham trophy, followed by a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh on home soil in June.

MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United Super50; Venues: Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA); Queens Park Oval (QPO); Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS)

Zone A

Matches at BLCA start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica); matches at QPO start at 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

31 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at BLCA

31 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

2 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

2 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

5 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at BLCA

5 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

7 November: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

7 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at QPO

9 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

9 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

12 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

12 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at QPO

Zone B

Matches at the SVRS start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica) unless otherwise stated. CCG matches start 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

29 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at CCG

3 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

5 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 9am) - Live on ESPN Caribbean

6 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

8 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

9 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at CCG

13 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS- Live on ESPN Caribbean

14 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

16 November: Semi-final 1 – Winner of Zone A v Second of Zoner B at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

17 November: Semi-final 2 – Winner of Zone B v Second of Zone A at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

19 November: FINAL at the SVRS - Live on ESPN Caribbean

West Indies Test Tour of Australia



23-26 November: v Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)

30 November to 4 December: 1st Test at Perth Stadium, Perth

8-12 December: 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)