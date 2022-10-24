Pack your bags!

Former CWI boss Cameron wants Skerritt, Simmons to step aside

AFTER West Indies cricket took another debilitating body blow on Friday when the men's team missed out on the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, former President Whycliffe "Dave" Cameron is calling on current boss Ricky Skerritt and Head Coach Phil Simmons to both step aside.

The two-time former champions West Indies, needing to defeat Ireland in the final Group B qualifier in Hobart to join some of the globe's elite teams in the Super 12s, were smashed out of the park.

The Irishmen's nine-wicket win was every bit as dominant as the scoreboard suggests as they cruised to 150-1 in 17 overs and three balls in response to the Caribbean side's woefully subpar 146-6.

The loss condemned West Indies to last place in the four-team group on two points after only one win.

"[To say I am] hurt is an understatement… to see all the stuff we put in place and the trajectory and to see everything just pretty much blow up in front of you, it's difficult to swallow," Cameron, who headed Cricket West Indies (CWI) from 2013 to 2019 and had been a board director since 2002, told the Jamaica Observer.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

3 comments