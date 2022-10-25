Blackwood to lead Scorpions in Regional Super50

Veteran batsman Jermaine Blackwood has been named to lead a 16-member Jamaica Scorpions squad for the upcoming Regional Super50 tournament which starts this weekend.

The Scorpions are scheduled to play regional teams Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Windward Volcanoes, Leeward Hurricanes and Barbados Pride in Antigua with the team set to arrive in Antigua on October 27 and the series running until November 19.

The Gleaner understands that Rovman Powell, who was named vice-captain, is expected to take over the reins when Blackwood departs with the West Indies team to Australia.

Four members of the West Indies team who were part of the ICC T20 World Cup squad have also been named in the Andrew Richardson-coached squad.

