Pollard bemoans sad day for WI cricket, says players not at fault for World Cup exit

Kieron Pollard has described West Indies’ failure to make the Super 12s of the 2022 T20 World Cup as a “sad day” for Caribbean cricket.

The former captain, who retired in April, said he was both “surprised” and disappointed at West Indies’ exit and agreed that head coach Phil Simmons will now come under pressure to keep his job.

Pollard, however, stressed that the blame had to be shared by all stakeholders and not any individual.

“A bit surprised, to be honest that [West Indies] weren’t able to get over the line against the other teams,” he told i95.5fm, a Trinidad-based radio station last weekend. “But again, that speaks volumes of where our cricket as is at the moment. I feel it. I feel it for the guys because they are the ones that are going to get the bashing. And it’s not all their fault.”

