Test captain, Adams endorsed head coach staying for Australia series

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has disclosed that despite head coach Phil Simmons’ resignation on the heels of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debacle, he had the vote of confidence from the Test hierarchy to lead the side into the series against Australia later this year.

Grave, who disclosed that he received a resignation letter from “an extremely emotional” Simmons last Saturday afternoon, said consideration was given to whether the head coach had the wherewithal, emotionally and otherwise, to do the job.

In a statement late Monday officially announcing that 59-year-old Simmons was stepping down, CWI said the head coach’s last assignment would be the two-Test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

