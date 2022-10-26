New coach will not change Windies fortunes

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) director Baldath Mahabir believes a new West Indies coach will not change the fortunes of the regional cricket team, saying West Indies cricket needs restructuring in order to see changes in results.

Phil Simmons announced his resignation as head coach on Monday. In his most recent stint, Simmons was the coach of the team from 2019-2022.

His decision to resign came just days after West Indies failed to advance to the Super 12s of the 2022 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Australia.

Mahabir doesn’t think a new coach will help.

“No (it will not make a difference). They may be able to move the needle a little bit in the upper direction, but I can’t see anything major happening unless we fix the foundation of West Indies cricket.”

