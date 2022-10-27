WOMEN WELCOME - Jamaica Tallawahs open to franchise expansion

CHIEF Executive Officer Jeff Miller says that the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise is open to creating a women's team to take part in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), should the opportunity present itself next season.

The first-ever Women's CPL was staged between August and September and featured three teams — Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, and champions Trinbago Knight Riders.

However, with talk of a possible expansion of the league Miller sees an opportunity not only for it to grow the Tallawahs brand, but develop women's cricket in Jamaica and the wider region as well — with the biggest names in international women's cricket coming to Jamaica to participate.

However, he says that no official communication has been made by CPL's organisers about an expansion.

