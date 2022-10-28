CWI's Grave says he won't resign

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Although admitting that Cricket West Indies (CWI) had to take full responsibility for the regional side's disappointing performance in the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup, Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave has declared he will not be resigning.

He declared on Tuesday night, just over 24 hours after CWI's announcement that Head Coach Phil Simmons was stepping down on the heels of the Windies' first-round exit from the tournament, that he was no quitter.

Appearing on the Mason and Guest show on VOB 92.9 in Barbados, Grave was asked whether he would be in the CEO position when the West Indies begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

"I am not in control of that. My contract, as I said, runs out in June 2023. But am I a quitter? Am I gonna resign? No, I'm not," he replied.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments