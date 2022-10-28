Player responsibility, coaching innovation lacking: Sir Andy

Test legend Sir Andy Roberts has again pointed to the lack of “personal development” by players as central to West Indies’ run of poor form but has also criticized the coaching staff for their lack of innovation.

Speaking in the wake of the Caribbean side’s shock exit from the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, Sir Andy said there was little coaches could do if players were not willing to take responsibility for their own form.

“I have said all the time, my emphasis is not so much on coaching. My emphasis is on the players improving themselves because there’s nothing the coach can do if the players cannot perform,” Sir Andy told Starcom Radio’s Mason and Guest cricket show.

