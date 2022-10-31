Adams: CWI to decide on interim or full-time coach soon

DIRECTOR of cricket at Cricket West Indies (CWI) Jimmy Adams is hoping concrete decisions will be made in the coming week concerning the new head coach of West Indies including whether to hire an interim coach or a full-time coach.

On October 24, Phil Simmons resigned from his position as West Indies coach after the regional team failed to advance to the main draw of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Australia. Simmons said his decision to leave the job was not based solely on the West Indies performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

Simmons will continue to coach West Indies until December as the team will play Australia in a two-match Test series in Australia.

Discussions are being held by CWI whether to have different coaches for different formats.

“Those discussions are actually ongoing, they have already started,” Adams said in media conference on Sunday.

