Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley star as Red Force begin CG Insurance Super50 title defense with seven-wicket win over CCC

Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley starred as the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force began the defence of their CG Insurance Super50 Cup title with a seven-wicket win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Monday.

After the Red Force won the toss and chose to field, Hosein ripped through the CCC batting line-up to finish with figures of 4-38 from eight overs and three deliveries. Sunil Narine and Jayden Seales also took two wickets each to help restrict the CCC to 119 all out off 33.3 overs. Jonathan Drakes and Matthew Forde got 38 and 37, respectively.

Opener Kjorn Ottley then struck a composed 65 not out from 79 balls to anchor the chase for the Red Force. His knock included eight fours. Jason Mohammed (23) and Joshua Da Silva (17) provided good support as T&T needed just 27.4 overs to reach 120-3.

Via SportsMax

