Some debatable choices in Haynes squad

Chief selector the Rt. Hon Desmond Haynes has begun to develop a bit of a recurring theme to his announced West Indies squads. The 15-member West Indies squads chosen by Haynes and his selection panel now seem invariably to be comprised of twelve fully acceptable, non-disputable, choices, accompanied by three that are somewhat debatable, if not highly contentious!

From his very first selected squad which included Kemar Roach and an obviously out-of-form Darren Bravo for an ODI Tour to India, through to the highly contentious selections of Yanick Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell and Raymon Reifer for the West Indies team to this year’s T20 World Cup, Haynes’ 12 good+ 3 dubious choices have begun to take on the air of a trend. A trend which has now been continued by the contentious inclusions of Roston Chase, Devon Thomas and Raymon Reifer in the West Indies’ announced squad for their forthcoming tour to Australia.

The West Indies will play two Tests against their Aussie hosts. The first at the recently renovated, now massive 70,000-seat capacity pacy Perth Stadium from 30 November to 4 December. The second will be at the usual spinner-friendly Adelaide Oval from 8 to 12 December.

