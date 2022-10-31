Head coach, chairman of selectors should be separate

DAVID Furlonge has been placed in a very challenging and arduous situation as the chairman of selectors for the TT team for the Super 50 Regional series while being the head coach of the squad. It is not the best circumstance for a head coach or a selector, especially the chairman.

That decision seems to have been a hasty one, and it is beyond me how cricket administrators could arrive at that conclusion. And I’m surprised that Furlonge himself, as an experienced administrator, is unaware of the numerous psychological pitfalls into which the heavy responsibilities of both jobs may lead him.

Outside of being a player, they are the two most significant and essential duties for a cricket team. Just imagine the number of awkward situations into which one can stumble.

In cricket, there are many challenges that a selector faces, and the chairman’s would treble those. The impact on all selectors, is powerful, but the responsibility that lies on the chairman’s shoulders is burdensome.

