Cornwall smashes 81 as Hurricanes dominate Scorpions by 68-runs for second win Super50 Cup

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes got their second win of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a dominant 68-run win over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and batting first, openers Devon Thomas (38) and Ross Powell (27) gave the Leewards a good start before a procession of wickets in the middle overs left them reeling at 76-5 in the 20th over.

Thankfully for them, a 120-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rahkeem Cornwall and Terance Ward steadied the ship with Cornwall making a 72-ball 81, hitting seven fours and five sixes. Ward played more of an anchoring role making a 63-ball 32.

