All-round Chase leads Barbados to win over West Indies Academy in Super50

A fine all-round effort from Roston Chase propelled the Barbados Pride to a six-wicket win over the West Indies Academy in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday.

The Pride restricted the Academy to 213 all out in 46.1 overs after winning the toss and fielding first. The Academy’s batting effort was led by fifties from Keagan Simmons (64) and Kevin Wickham (54) as well as 45 from Teddy Bishop. Pacer Ramon Simmonds led the way with the ball for Barbados with 4-39 off seven overs while Roston Chase (3-31 off 10 overs) and Roshon Primus (3-27 off 4.1) also contributed with the ball.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments