Chief selector backs Brathwaite, Chanderpaul opening tandem

RIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chief selector Desmond Haynes believes the opening combination of Kraigg Brathwaite and the uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul can pay dividends for West Indies in Australia despite their almost identical batting styles.

The 26-year-old Chanderpaul has been included in the 16-man squad for the two-Test series starting next month, and in the absence of attacking opener John Campbell, is expected to partner Brathwaite at the top of the order.

Both Chanderpaul and Brathwaite are attritional in their approach, trending more towards being occupiers of the crease rather than fluent run-scorers, but Haynes said this could prove a boon for West Indies.

"I believe [they can work well together]. I think what you have to take into consideration too is with Tage, a young man, he's got a very good technique to the new ball which is good," said Haynes, himself one of Test cricket's legendary openers.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments