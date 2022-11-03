Red Force lose to Guyana by three runs

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force fell to the Guyana Harpy Eagles by three runs in a CG Insurance Super50 Cup nail-biter at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Wednesday night.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the visitors put on 269/9 led by Romario Shepherd’s unbeaten knock of 74, in their 50 overs.

In response, TT put on another slow chase and suffered in the end, as they were restricted to 266/6 against a persistent Guyana outfit.

Darren Bravo top-scored for TT with a painstaking knock of 71 runs from 88 balls while opening batsman Kjorn Ottley chipped in with 49.

