Athanaze scores second 100 this season as Volcanoes score emphatic 50-run victory over CCC

Alick Athanaze scored his second ton in as many games as the Windward Islands Volcanoes scored a 50-run (D/L) victory over the Combined Colleges and Campuses during the CG Insurance Super50 competition that resumed in Antigua on Wednesday.

Athanaze scored 140 and shared in a second-wicket partnership of 208 with Kavem Hodge(106 not out) after the Windward Islands Volcanoes had lost the wicket of Johnson Charles for nine with 26 runs on the board.

Athanaze was eventually dismissed in the 42nd following a stay of 129 deliveries during which he hit 16 fours and three sixes.

Three wickets fell for 18 runs as the Windwards lost Shadrack Descarte for one and Sunil Ambris for five to slip to 252-4 in the 46th over.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments