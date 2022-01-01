Sir Vivian Richards has questioned the commitment of the current crop of West Indies players and has expressed his disappointment at the team’s performance and early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

This latest embarrassment from the two-time world champions, has not gone down well with the Master Blaster who won two ICC World Cup titles with the West Indies in 1975 and 1979.

During an interview on the Good Morning Jo Jo radio show in Antigua, Richards did not hold back his feelings.

“I’m really, really, really disappointed. I honestly felt that they would have fought their way out of the qualifying stages to get themselves into the Super 12,” said Richards, who was recently named an ambassador for the Lankan Premier League.

