Guyana Harpy Eagles move to top of Zone A after defending 190 to beat Windwards Volcanoes

The Guyana Harpy Eagles got their third win in four games in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a 61-run win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on Monday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the Harpy Eagles were restricted to just 190 all out off 43 overs.

Openers Anthony Bramble (60) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (30) put on a partnership of 93 before they were both dismissed in the 18th over. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Shimron Hetmyer with 37 and Kevin Sinclair with 36 as Justin Greaves took 4-39 from eight overs for the Volcanoes.

