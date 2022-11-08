A captaincy problem

WEST INDIES cricket has sunk so low that it is unrecognisable. I am still struggling to come to terms with our performance, or should I say non-performance, in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Now they have a two-Test series against Australia. And although the Test team has been doing well under the captaincy of Kraigg Brathwaite, by winning series against Bangladesh and England within the last year, this time their opponents are a side that’s hurting badly over going from T20 champions in 2021 to not even qualifying for the semi-finals in 2022! And playing at home, to boot.

They’ll be coming hard at full strength on their home grounds of Perth (November 30-December 4) and Adelaide (December 8- 12). Perth, although a new ground, is still the fastest in the country and will be generous to their fast bowlers.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments