Jamaica Scorpions use spin to get second win over Barbados Pride in CG Insurance Super50 Cup

The Jamaica Scorpions moved to second in Zone B of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup after a five-wicket win over the Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

The Pride won the toss and batted first, posting 176 all out in 45.5 overs. Captain Shai Hope top-scored with 49 as Jamaica dominated the proceedings with spin with Dennis Bulli (3-31 from 10 overs), Jeavor Royal (3-33 from 10 overs) and Peat Salmon (2-26 from 7.5 overs) all bowling well.

The Scorpions were then able to avoid a repeat of their collapse against the West Indies Academy in their previous game and successfully reach 177-5 off 45.1 overs to get their second win of the season.

