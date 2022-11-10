Unbeaten half century from Hamilton leads Leewards to comfortable win over Windies Academy

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton's run-a-ball half century lifted the Leewards Islands to a 4-wicket win over the West Indies Academy in the CG INSURANCE SUPER50 CUP at North Sound on Wednesday.

Batting first, resilient lower order batting from Joshua James, who scored an in innings high 73 from 77, led the Windies Academy to 211 all-out after a few problems at the top order. Middle order batsman Ackeem Auguste also made an important contribution. Auguste added 44 from 53 deliveries after coming to the crease with the team struggling at 78 for 5.

