Red Force go top in Super50 Zone A

TT RED Force got their CG United Super50 campaign back on track with a six-wicket win over Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Wednesday, but Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran wants a more clinical performance from his players.

Red Force are now first in Zone A on 14 points with three wins, one loss and one no result.

Batting first, Harpy Eagles were limping on 77/7 in the 26th over. Leg spinner Yannic Cariah did most of the damage removing three of the Harpy Eagles' batsmen.

Only opener Kemol Savory (32) and Tevin Imlach (34) offered resistance as the other batsmen failed to reach double figures.

