Weve seen what its done to West Indies cricket  India coach Dravid supports BCCI decision to keep players out of world T20 leagues

India head coach Rahul Dravid has insisted the country does not want to end up in the same position as West Indies cricket following an unceremonious exit from the T20 World Cup, at the hands of England, on Wednesday.

The 2019 champions managed to muster very little resistance in the semi-final, where England cruised to a 10-wicket win after the East Asian team made 168 for 6. The West Indies were themselves meekly dumped out of the tournament but after losing to two associate teams sotland and Ireland in the first round.

Performances at the tournament were not, however, what the former batting star was referring to, but instead the issue of India players potentially facing a disadvantage from not being allowed to play in other T20 league’s around the world.

“There is no doubt that England players have come and played in this tournament(Big Bash T20). It’s tough, it’s very difficult vor Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right at the peak of our season."

