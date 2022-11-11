Charles, Ambris helps to end Volcanoes losing slump

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Johnson Charles and Sunil Ambris gathered half-centuries to help power Windward Islands Volcanoes to a decisive 97-run victory over winless Combined Colleges in Zone A of the Super50 Cup here late Wednesday.

Sent in at Brian Lara Stadium, Volcanoes racked up 277 all out in the final over, Charles top-scoring with 89 from 87 balls and Ambris belting 69 from 57 deliveries.

Justin Greaves weighed in with 46 from 53 balls at number six while Kavem Hodge struck a measured 34 from 55 deliveries higher up the order.

In reply, Captain Denesh Ramdin propped up the run chase with an unbeaten 82 off 107 balls but he was only one of two batsmen to pass 20 — the other being number 10 Romario Greaves with 32 — as CCC crawled to 180 for nine off their 50 overs.

