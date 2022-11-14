Jimmy Adams writes to Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Following the ICC Hall of Fame announcement on November 8, 2022, open letters have been written to the inductees by those close to them, with their reactions to the news. Here, Jimmy Adams writes to Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

To Shiv,

It was nearly three decades ago that I got to share a room with a 19-year-old from Guyana who I am proud to say became a great batting partner, roommate, friend, and now ICC Hall of Fame member.

I am thrilled that you are getting the recognition for everything you did for cricket in the West Indies and globally. I am not sure I ever met someone who worked harder at their craft, and it is testament to that work and sacrifice that even as the team’s fortunes met challenges, you got better and better.

I still remember the first time I heard your name. We were told about this young kid from Guyana, thin as a pencil, not the strongest but who nobody could get out.

