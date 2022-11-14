Pooran, Bravo master class lead Red Force to Super50 semis

A master class 165-run stance from Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran (99 not out) and Darren Bravo (67 not out) launched Trinidad and Tobago into the CG Insurance Super50 Cup semi-final after an emphatic seven-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Saturday night.

Pooran and Bravo, partnered with a fine knock of 43 from opener Kjorn Ottley, led the hosts to a breath-taking 249/3 after 39 overs in a rain-affected match, which saw the Red Force chase a revised target of 248.

This came as a result of an over two-hour rain delay at the south venue, in the middle of a brave fightback from the Windward Islands, led by Sunil Ambris (90 not out) and captain Andre Fletcher (68 not out), who carried them to 201/4 after 40 overs before the heavens opened.

When play resumed at 7.45pm, Red Force were tasked with a challenging new target of 249 for victory following the application of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

