Brathwaite wants 'ten solid days' for Simmons vs Aussies

WEST INDIES captain Kraigg Brathwaite wants to give his coach Phil Simmons “ten solid days” in the two-Test series against Australia, which will signal the end of Simmons’ tenure as the team’s main tactician.

Simmons announced his decision to step down as coach last month, after the T20 squad’s failure to advance to the Super12 phase of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The West Indies will face Australia from November 30 to December 4 in Perth and December 8-12 (day/night) in Adelaide.

During a zoom media briefing on Monday evening (Tuesday morning Australia time), Brathwaite said, “I thought he has done a fantastic job as a coach, in terms of certain things he brought amongst the group. It’s his last series so we’re looking to give him ten solid days of Test cricket and look to make him, and West Indies fans, proud.

Read more at Newsday

3 comments